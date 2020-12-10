Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.60. Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 909,758 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

