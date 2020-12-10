Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU) Shares Gap Up to $125.00

Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.00, but opened at $130.00. Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 986,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Boku Inc. (BOKU.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £393.65 million and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £390,333.60 ($509,973.35). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 12,715 shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,876.55 ($19,436.31).

About Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Inc. (BOKU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku Inc. (BOKU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.