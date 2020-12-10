Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.68. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 20,565,141 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of £102.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.51.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

