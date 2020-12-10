HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.69, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,335,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

