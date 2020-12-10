ValuEngine Downgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Hold

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

