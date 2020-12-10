International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th.
Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.
