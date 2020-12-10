International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 760,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

