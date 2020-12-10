Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,289 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ADT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ADT by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ADT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

