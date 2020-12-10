Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

