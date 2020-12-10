BidaskClub Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to “Strong-Buy”

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.57 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,713,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,028,224.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,686,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,184,653.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,120 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,036 in the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

