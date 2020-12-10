Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSB. Citigroup raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

