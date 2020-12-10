LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.