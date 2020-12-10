Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after buying an additional 677,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Assurant by 526.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ opened at $131.18 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

