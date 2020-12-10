Federated Hermes Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

