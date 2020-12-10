Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $753.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

