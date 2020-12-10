Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of First Financial worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

