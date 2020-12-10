SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 107,412 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 245,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

