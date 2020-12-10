KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KB Home by 65.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in KB Home by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 10.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

KBH opened at $34.14 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

