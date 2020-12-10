Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $769,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Immunovant stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -35.74. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

