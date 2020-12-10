Federated Hermes Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $132,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.