Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

