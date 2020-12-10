LPL Financial LLC Purchases 483 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 629,774 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12,833.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.14 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

