Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $40.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

FATE stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

