RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,894,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 81.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 248.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 438,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

RPT stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

