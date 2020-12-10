Federated Hermes Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 433,002 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,312.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 258,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $21.14 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

