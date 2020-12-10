Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.