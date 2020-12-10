BidaskClub Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,058 shares of company stock worth $3,501,384. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

