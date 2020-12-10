State Street Corp Sells 11,001 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.61% of CEVA worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CEVA by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CEVA by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CEVA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CEVA by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

