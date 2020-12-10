The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 420 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Dine Brands Global worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

