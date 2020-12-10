Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,298 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.