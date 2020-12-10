Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,541. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMST stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

