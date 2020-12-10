Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,846 shares of company stock valued at $30,584,194. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $55.72 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.