Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $798,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

ICVT opened at $91.99 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

