Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 48,813 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

