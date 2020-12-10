Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period.

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

