Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,455,000. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $42,065,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

