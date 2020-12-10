Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 123,196 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $87,747,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 379,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 236,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

