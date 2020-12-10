Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $305.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

