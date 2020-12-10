Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after buying an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

LYB stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

