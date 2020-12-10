Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 99.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

BCSF opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $792.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

