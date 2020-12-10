Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 213.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

