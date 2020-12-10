California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of InMode worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth $61,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.