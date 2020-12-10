California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blucora by 44.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Blucora by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 100.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $665.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. Blucora’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

