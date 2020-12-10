Dan L. Batrack Sells 41,202 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEK opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

