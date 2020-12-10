QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $5,516,981.34 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander H. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

