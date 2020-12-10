Joel D. Anderson Sells 35,661 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $167.53.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
