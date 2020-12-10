Joel D. Anderson Sells 35,661 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $167.53.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.