Benjamin John Kortlang Sells 50,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin John Kortlang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

