Mark Stevenson Sells 14,133 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $461.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

