Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells $6,724,279.98 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $461.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

