Dorvin D. Lively Sells 100,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorvin D. Lively also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85.

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.10, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

