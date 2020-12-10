Vladimir Shmunis Sells 23,249 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,205,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $16,657,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76.

On Monday, November 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54.

On Thursday, October 15th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total value of $2,847,500.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total value of $2,692,500.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $338.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $350.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.35 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.5% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

